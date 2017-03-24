Canadian Publishing Industry News
The 2017 Alberta Magazine Award Winners. Check out the talent in Western Canada.
I love Alberta magazines, one my favourite ones as always been Canadian Cowboy, but there is more to the market than cowboys as you will see with this year’s winners. The annual event, staged by the Alberta Magazine Publishers Association (AMPA) on March 16, showcases the outstanding work of magazine professionals from across the province. Awards were presented in 21 Showcase categories and five Achievement award categories.
2017 ALBERTA MAGAZINE AWARDS
A full list of Showcase Awards finalists and winners and Achievement recipients can be found at albertamagazines.com/awards.
