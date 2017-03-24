Canadian Publishing Industry News
24 March 2017,    
The 2017 Alberta Magazine Award Winners. Check out the talent in Western Canada.
 

I love Alberta magazines, one my favourite ones as always been Canadian Cowboy, but there is more to the market than cowboys as you will see with this year’s winners. The annual event, staged by the Alberta Magazine Publishers Association (AMPA) on March 16, showcases the outstanding work of magazine professionals from across the province. Awards were presented in 21 Showcase categories and five Achievement award categories.

 

 
2017 ALBERTA MAGAZINE AWARDS
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A full list of Showcase Awards finalists and winners and Achievement recipients  can be found at albertamagazines.com/awards.

 

 

Story Tools
Most Recent News Comment
Anonymous says:
Yet another great hire from TVA....
Most Recent Blog Comment
Marty Seto says:
Hi Steven, these are created by the client directly and booked like they would an ad. The new copywr...
Most Read Stories
Blogs
Industry Guest Blogger Words of Inspiration
Industry Guest Blogger
Most recent posts:
Scott Bullock Covers Sell
Scott Bullock
Most recent posts:
Norm Lourenco RGD Magazine Media Brandaid
Norm Lourenco RGD
Most recent posts:
Richard Johnson Off the Page
Richard Johnson
Most recent posts:
Martin Seto Gadget Blog
Martin Seto
Most recent posts:
Dennis Kelly 57 Media Spikes
Dennis Kelly
Most recent posts:
Masthead Web Edition Archives
More Archives