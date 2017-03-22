Canadian Publishing Industry News

Newspaper Day 2017 - An All Star Line-up of Investigative Journalists

As part of Masthead’s expanded coverage of all things in the Canadian Publishing world, it is time to showcase an event we are supporting - Newspaper Day presented by the Ad Club of Toronto. The speaker lineup includes Adrian Humphreys of the National Post, Jacquie McNish who writes for the Wall Street Journal, Grant Robertson at The Globe and Mail, Professor Paula Todd from Seneca College and Kevin Donovan at the Toronto Star.





The event is to be held on Thursday April 27 from 11am - 5pm in Toronto at the Acadian Court, 401 Bay St, 8th Flr. There will be a lunch and presentations. Tickets are $175 with a student rate of $20. A special Q&A will be held with the students as part of agenda.



For more information and to purchase tickets, visit: http://www.adclub.ca/newspaper-day

NEWSPAPER DAY SPEAKER BIOS

Adrian Humphreys - National Post

Adrian Humphreys is a senior national reporter at National Post. An award-winning journalist and author of three bestsellers: The Weasel: A Double Life in the Mob; The Enforcer: The True Saga of a Mafia Boss; and The Sixth Family: The Collapse of the New York Mafia and the Rise of Vito Rizzuto, Adrian is one of the founding journalists of the National Post. His personal website is www.adrianhumphreys.com.

Jacquie McNish - Wall Street Journal

Jacquie McNish joined the Wall Street Journal's Canada Bureau in 2015 as a Senior Correspondent, based in Toronto. Prior to that she was a Senior Writer with The Globe and Mail and before that she was a Toronto reporter with The Wall Street Journal. She is the author of four best-selling books, the latest of which, "Losing The Signal; The Untold Story Behind The Extraordinary Rise and Spectacular fall of BlackBerry”.





Grant Robertson - The Globe and Mail

Grant is a member of The Globe and Mail’s investigative team based in Toronto and is an award-winning journalist who has been recognized for investigative journalism, sports writing and business reporting. He joined The Globe and Mail in 2005, from the Calgary Herald. He is the winner of five National Newspaper Awards; including business reporting (2004, 2014), sports writing (2011), explanatory writing (2011), and short feature writing (2013).

Professor Paula Todd - Seneca College

Paula Todd is a Canadian journalist, investigative author, broadcaster, and lawyer. She is a professor of broadcast journalism and digital media at Seneca College, and is a frequent speaker on cyberabuse, Internet culture, writing, reporting, literacy and freedom of the press. She has also published several books, including Extreme Mean: Trolls, Bullies and Predators Online in 2014 and in 2012, she published an eBook about Canadian serial killer Karla Homolka.

Kevin Donovan - Toronto Star

Kevin Donovan is an investigative reporter and editor at the Star. He has won three National Newspaper Awards, two Michener Awards and three Canadian Association of Journalists Awards. He is the author of The Dead Times, a mystery novel, co-author with Nick Pron of Crime Story and author of ORNGE: The Star Investigation That Broke the Story.

