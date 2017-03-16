Canadian Publishing Industry News

The Trade magazine Cosmetics goes completely digital in its relaunch.

Cosmetics Magazine was purchased last year by the CCTFA from Rogers Media and is gone from a print magazine to a digital only version in its relauch under new owners.. The Canadian Cosmetic, Toiletry and Fragrance Association (CCTFA) is the Canadian trade association for the personal care products industry with over 150 members.

Cosmetics magazine is a trade beauty brand that was established in 1972. With industry veteran and longtime publisher Jim Hicks at the helm, it hosts the annual Cosmetics Outstanding Achievement Awards (COSAs) and the Fragrance and Beauty Awards, and is committed to supporting and celebrating the work of Canada’s beauty advisors year round through its digital publications. It is headed up by editor (and self-professed beauty addict) Alex Laws.

The magazine’s mandate is to cover new product launches in ways that will make the lives of beauty advisors across Canada easier — highlighting key ingredients and trends, to act as potential selling tools or used to create conversation at counters. The theme of the first digital issue is innovation, and it touches on everything from loftier inventions — a microchipped hairbrush that reads how much damage you are causing by brushing — to more everyday products including sunscreen that sprays a protective web of sorts. The Innovation Issue explores spring’s most exciting and inventive new launches across skincare, haircare, makeup and fragrance. From the products that will challenge the way you see facemasks, to the closest thing to a cure for frizzy hair — these are the season’s beauty groundbreakers.

They are using Issuu as their digital platform for their new direction. Digital editions have been very effective for trade association to deliver the magazine instead of print as members are highly engaged with the content from their respective trade associations and the association can save on print production costs and thus is a win win for the magazine. You can see the Innovation issue at this link - http://cosmeticsmag.com/the-magazine/

Cosmeticsmag.com is also getting a new look, too, and is filled with daily updates on product launches, trends to try, products we can’t live without and beauty buzz from across Canada. You can follow @Cosmeticsmag on Instagram and Twitter for the prettiest pictures and behind-the-scenes action.