Canadian Publishing Industry News

Brittany Eccles is the NEW Creative Director for FASHION Magazine

St. Joseph Media has appointed Brittany Eccles to the role of Creative Director, FASHION. She is responsible for overseeing design across all brand platforms, print, digital, social, video and branded events.

“I am so excited that Brittany is joining the team,” said Noreen Flanagan, Editor-in-Chief at FASHION. “She is without question the most talented designer in the Canadian market, and I can’t wait to see what new visual direction and energy she brings to the magazine and our online platforms.”

Eccles was art director at ELLE Canada for more than four years. During her time there, the magazine won multiple awards, including being named Best Magazine in 2015 by the Canadian Society of Magazine Editors (CSME) as well as a Gold Medal in Fashion at the National Magazine Awards.

She was instrumental in the creative execution of first-in-class co-branded multi-platform initiatives, such as the “live covers”, a “virtual reality cover” and “shoppable videos.” She was also responsible for the creative direction on the magazine’s social media platforms (growing the Elle Canada Instagram account by 350+% in one year).

Her new appointment at FASHION is a coming home of sorts, as she worked at the magazine and FASHION 18 as an Associate Designer when she launched her career after graduating from Ryerson University with a B.A.A. in Fashion Marketing/Communications. She went on to hold senior design positions at Flare and Today’s Parent.

“I’m looking forward to joining the FASHION team,” said Eccles. “I’m especially excited that I'll be able to be part of the magazine's upcoming 40th anniversary later this year.”