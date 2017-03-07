Canadian Publishing Industry News
7 March 2017,    
The Art of Marketing Conference. Masthead Readers Save $50 on Pass

The Art of Marketing is coming to Toronto on April 3rd and the Masthead’s community has an opportunity to participate in this exceptional day of learning. A  preferred rate has been established for Masthead readers where they get $50 off on passes. The event  will be held at the Metro Convention Centre from 8:30 am to 5:00pm.

This one day conference features six internationally renowned best selling authors and thought leaders, who will share an exciting blend of cutting edge thinking and real world experience on today's most critical marketing issues. Don't miss out on your chance to gain a competitive advantage and network with over 1,200 of Canada's most successful marketers.
 

REGISTRATION
Register using promo code MASTHEAD20 and save $50 per pass and an additional $50 per pass when registering 5 or more people at the same time. 

Register NowClick Here

Speakers include:

  • Troy Carter - Lady Gaga's Former Manager, Tech Venture Capitalist, Founder of The Atom Factory 
  • Jonah Berger - New York Times Bestselling Author and Marketing Professor at The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania. 
  • Ryan Holiday - Wall Street Journal Bestselling Author and Renowned Media Strategist 
  • Ann Handley - Wall Street Journal Best Selling Author and Chief Content Officer at â€¨MarketingProfs 
  • Terry O'Reilly - Best Selling Author and Host of CBC Radio's Under the Influence and The Age of Persuasion 
  • Ron Tite - Co-Author of Everyone's An Artist, CEO of The Tite Group and Creativity Expert 

For more information you can visit: The Art of Marketing 

