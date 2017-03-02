Web Offset becomes Renaissance Printing

Canadian Publishing Industry News
Web Offset Publications which went into bankruptcy protection for the third time in January  has been bought out of bankruptcy by Mike Fredericks, who owns Annex Publishing and Printing in Simcoe Ontario. Annex is the largest trade publisher in Canada and also publishes Print Action (for the printing industry). Web Offset has been renamed Renaissance Printing and will continue to print for the publishing industry. Web Offset owed about $6 million to creditors and Annex was also a creditor.  

Web Offset Publications was established in 1962 and primarly printed magazine, cataloges and directories. Web Offset Publications was sold to the independent publisher market in central Canada. They were number 48 on Graphic Monthly's list of the top printers in Canada with sales of about $22 million. John Bacopulos who was CEO before will be staying on as President.

