Web Offset becomes Renaissance Printing

|
Web Offset Publications which went into bankruptcy protection for the third time in January has been bought out of bankruptcy by Mike Fredericks, who owns Annex Publishing and Printing in Simcoe Ontario. Annex is the largest trade publisher in Canada and also publishes Print Action (for the printing industry). Web Offset has been renamed Renaissance Printing and will continue to print for the publishing industry. Web Offset owed about $6 million to creditors and Annex was also a creditor.
Web Offset Publications was established in 1962 and primarly printed magazine, cataloges and directories. Web Offset Publications was sold to the independent publisher market in central Canada. They were number 48 on Graphic Monthly's list of the top printers in Canada with sales of about $22 million. John Bacopulos who was CEO before will be staying on as President.
|Marty Seto says:
|Words of Inspiration
Industry Guest Blogger
Most recent posts:
|Covers Sell
Scott Bullock
Most recent posts:
|Magazine Media Brandaid
Norm Lourenco RGD
Most recent posts:
|Off the Page
Richard Johnson
Most recent posts:
|Gadget Blog
Martin Seto
Most recent posts:
|57 Media Spikes
Dennis Kelly
Most recent posts: