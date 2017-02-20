Canadian Publishing Industry News
20 February 2017,    
COPA CALL FOR JUDGES
Interested in being a judge for the 2017 Canadian Online Publishing Awards. Are you an expert with at least 10 years experience in marketing, journalism, media, web tech or publishing.
 
The COPAs were established in 2009 and as is recognized as the premier Digital Publishing Awards Program in Canada with 50% of the judges from outside of the industry and a 30% turnover every year on the judging panel that includes a public call for judges. You can enter your name for consideration at this link. http://www.canadianonlinepublishingawards.com/2017/judge

THE CALL FOR JUDGES IS NOW CLOSED

