Canadian Publishing Industry News

New Magazine to be launched in the Atlantic Canada - Maritime Edit

It looks like print is making a comeback as a new quarterly magazine is to be launched this summer 2017 that celebrates the heritage and lifestyle of Canada’s East Coast. The magazine will be delivered directly to 60,000 residences in the Maritimes, and will be prominently displayed for sale on newsstands, bookstores and retailers across the country. According to James Mullinger the Editor In Chief, The Maritime Edit is the first and only print publication to capture, celebrate and highlight the discreet luxury of living and working in Atlantic Canada.

James Mullinger is an award-winning writer, comedian, filmmaker and motivational speaker. He was one of the UK’s top comedians as well as a journalist, TV presenter and author. He spent fifteen years as a senior editor at GQ magazine writing about politics, travel, celebrity interviews and health and fitness. He has also written for The Guardian newspaper and Glamour and Men’s Health magazines. The Maritime Edit’s network of correspondents across the globe will be reporting on local and international affairs with wit, intelligence and insight. http://www.maritimeedit.com/





