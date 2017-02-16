Canadian Publishing Industry News

Wider Horizons win Gold and Silver Magazine Awards

Lethbridge College’s Wider Horizons magazine won a Gold and Silver in a competition with publications from Universities and Colleges in Western Canada and nearby USA states. Wider Horizons is published 4x a year by the Lethbridge College Advancement Office based in Alberta. The entries were judged against submissions from post-secondary institutions from Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, Alaska, Washington, Oregon, Idaho and Montana. These regional awards were presented in Seattle by representatives of the Centre for the Advancement and Support of Education, based in Washington, D.C.

The gold award for feature writing was awarded to Lisa Kozleski for her article, “Lost Boys, Found Men,” which appeared in the spring’ 2016 issue.It told the story of two graduating students who began their lives in Sudan, who became two of the “lost boys of the Sudan,” caught up in a long civil war with photos by Gregory Thiessen. Her article described their lives from the time they were taken from their homes at age nine or 10, until they arrived in Canada and became successful students.

Photographer Rod Leland was awarded silver for his photo essay, “Whistling While He Works,” a tribute to longtime employee Clarence Slomp, a member of the college’s support staff. Writer Paul Kingsmith accompanied Leland as they shadowed Slomp through a typical work day. The feature, including a cover photo, was part of last year’s fall edition – a salute to the faculty and staff members who work diligently to provide a learning environment for student success.

“Lethbridge College has a proud 60-year history and we are incredibly lucky to share its stories through our award-winning magazine,” says college communications director Gwen Wirth. “Through their skill and passion, our talented writers and photographers are able to bring those stories to life.” Stories like these, she adds, “serve as a key resource to connect our alumni and community members to what is happening on campus.” The publication aims to educate its readers, engage stakeholders and recognize donors through compelling stories and images that relate to, and resonate with, its readers.

Website: http://widerhorizons.ca/

Digital Edition Issue: https://issuu.com/issuu-reader3-embed-files/latest/document-page-reader.html