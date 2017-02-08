Canadian Publishing Industry News
Who can you Trust? Traditional media tops the list

Trust in media is a hot topic these days with fake news on the rise and journalism in crisis.  New Canadian research confirms that while social media may be entertaining and fun, traditional media is trusted and true.
 

The 2016 research by Earnscliffe Strategy Group confirms that seven out of ten respondents completely or mostly trust their newspapers, magazines, radio and television, but that figure drops to 15 per cent for news acquired via social media. According to the 2016 Edelman Trust Barometer, traditional media (66 per cent) tops the list of leading trusted sources for news and information in Canada. That is followed by search engines (58 per cent) and online-only media (50 per cent). Trust in Canadian traditional media is more than double trust in social media (31 per cent). Canadians are considerably more trusting of traditional media (66 per cent) than their counterparts globally (58 per cent).
 
 

Newspapers Canada has updated the Trust in News Media presentation to include this new data that was presented as part of The Shattered Mirror report released last week by the Public Policy Forum.

